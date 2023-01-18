News and First Alert Weather App
Bond set at $250k for Wausau man charged with attempted murder

Booking photo of Lee Xiong, 37
Booking photo of Lee Xiong, 37(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 37-year-old Wausau man accused of cutting another man’s throat has been charged with attempted murder.

Lee Xiong was arrested Monday night in Wausau for allegedly trying to kill a 20-year-old victim with a box cutter.

Xiong appeared in Marathon County court Wednesday afternoon where a judge set a $250,000 cash bond.

Everest Metro Police Chief said the incident happened Oct. 17, 2022. According to court records, the victim said he and Xiong went to a friend’s house the night of the incident and use methamphetamine. Xiong allegedly left the house and could not be located for several hours.

After locating Xiong, the victim said Xiong thought the victim was there to kill him because there was a hit out for him. The victim also said Xiong had been extremely high and up for a few days. According to court records, the victim said that after driving around with Xiong and another individual, Xiong pulled into the driveway of the house they were at the night before and cut the victim’s throat.

If convicted, Xiong could face up to 60 years in prison.

A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 25.

