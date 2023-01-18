News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Body found in Monroe County believed to be missing Ho-Chunk Nation tribal member

Felicia Wanna
Felicia Wanna(COURTESY: HO-CHUNK NATION POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The body of 50-year-old Felicia Wanna, a missing Ho-Chunk Nation tribal member, is believed to have been found.

According to a media release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 10:00 a.m. Wednesday law enforcement found the body of a woman in a rural area of Monroe County. A search operation was being conducted at the time for Felicia Wanna who has been missing since the beginning of the year. It is believed at this time that the body found is that of Wanna.

A Jan. 5, 2023 media release from the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department said Wanna’s last in-person contact with immediate family was on Dec. 29, 2022.

The death investigation is active and ongoing and further information will be released when it becomes available, according to the media release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosby, Coco and O'Donnell chat with customers.
Three Packers walked into a meat store...
Antigo Firefighter John Krueger was arrested on January 12, on five counts including sexual...
Antigo firefighter accused of sexual assault while leading Cadet Program
Light snow, snow showers & freezing drizzle will be around for the afternoon into the early...
First Alert Weather: Light snow/snow showers & freezing drizzle through Thursday PM
Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.
Woman dies in fire caused by electric blanket, officials say
The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile

Latest News

Light snow, snow showers & freezing drizzle will be around for the afternoon into the early...
First Alert Weather: Light snow/snow showers & freezing drizzle through Thursday PM
Light snow & snow showers into this afternoon, tapering off this evening. Lots of clouds and...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Morning Forecast
Snow plows
Highway Department prepares for first round of snow in weeks
Copy of the community policy the Caring House and its partners signed
Dickinson County Caring House creates ‘community policy’ to publicly show support for sexual assault survivors
TNT Crust in Green Bay.
Ammonia leak at TNT Crust injures six, 3 taken to hospital