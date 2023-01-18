Antigo firefighter accused of sexual assault while leading Cadet Program

News and First Alert Weather App
Antigo Firefighter John Krueger was arrested on January 12, on five counts including sexual assault of a person who works or volunteers with children.(Lincoln County Jail)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An Antigo firefighter faces three felony charges after court records said he inappropriately touched two minors taking part in the Antigo Fire Department Cadet Program.

On Tuesday, John Krueger appeared in Langlade County Circuit Court via video from the Lincoln County Jail. He appeared on a total of five counts, including sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children, 4th-degree sexual assault, and misconduct in public office. Online records for the Lincoln County jail indicate Krueger was arrested on January 12th.

The criminal complaint filed in Langlade County said Krueger is a firefighter/paramedic with the Antigo Fire Department and created the cadet program within the department.

The complaint said the incidents were reported on January 12 but took place between June 2021 and December 31, 2022, at the Antigo Fire Department.

The victims reported inappropriate touching and flirtatious behavior that made the minors feel uncomfortable.

When questioned by an investigator from the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, the criminal complaint said Krueger initially said, “no, that would never happen.” Krueger then said, “’ there’s a possibility’' he inappropriately touched a victim. Finally, the complaint said, Krueger admitted to the touching. However he “did not think anything he did was ‘over the line’”.

Judge John Rhode set Krueger’s cash bond at $1,000 and he’s not to have any contact with the Antigo Fire Department unless law enforcement is present.

Krueger is due back in court on March 6.

NewsChannel 7 is not using the minors ages or genders in an effort to protect their identity.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

