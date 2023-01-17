UWSP Wausau celebrates diversity on MLK Jr. Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - UWSP In Wausau put together a presentation to celebrate the community in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

A speaker celebrating what people have to contribute was paired up with kids representing that future.

In the spirit of Dr. King, Monday’s celebration wasn’t about race or division. It was about bringing people together. “Dr. King stood for love, compassion, and empathy for everybody, and this is a way to showcase that,” said event organizer LaTonya Campbell.

Campbell says we’ve strayed too far from recognizing what we have in common as a community. “Go to your neighbors, get to know them, ask their names, and invite them to dinner,” she said.

Keynote speaker Judge Everett Mitchell stressed the importance of supporting the next generation. It’s a sentiment Campbell shares. “They’re our leaders for tomorrow, and so if we can get them actively involved, they’re going to go way farther than we ever did,” Campbell said.

In a time of divisive politics, Campbell sees hope in that future, “They’re going to be able to use their voices to offer a different perspective.”

The gathering celebrated all members of the greater Wausau area, including its rich heritage of original settlers, the Hmong community that is a big part of the area, and people coming from overseas looking to escape oppression.

