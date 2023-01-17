United Way’s February Challenge strives to help families through final stretch of winter

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Winter adds extra challenges to the difficult tasks of connecting with each other, maintaining healthy activity, and engaging in the community.

The United Way of South Wood and Adams Counties developed the Cabin Fever Challenge to help families thrive through the final stretch of winter and mitigate those added challenges with a family-focused activity.

Families can participate by using the downloadable game board available here and completing family activities through the month of February. In this version of BINGO, spaces on the game board are filled by doing family activities and recording them on the board.

Completing a row of five activities earns BINGO, and a chance to win a gift basket. Each family can get BINGO up to five times, for up to five chances to win.

On the back of the game board are ideas of fun and enriching activities that correlate with the goal of the challenge: community, activity, building skills, interests and hobbies, and new experiences.

Links to more ideas can also be found on the United Way website. Families can fill squares on their game board with any activity they choose and are encouraged to have fun and be creative.

Completed game boards must be received by United Way or your child’s school by March 1 to be entered in the gift basket drawing.

To submit a game board:

Mail to United Way at 351 Oak St., Wisconsin Rapids, 54494

Email a scan or photo to Ben at: ben@uwswac.org

Fill out an online bingo card at: www.uwswac.org

Drop off at your child’s school in Wisconsin Rapids, Nekoosa, and Port Edwards school districts

The Cabin Fever Challenge is open to anyone in the Central Wisconsin area. If selected as a winner, gift baskets must be picked up at the United Way of South Wood & Adams Counties office at 351 Oak St., Wisconsin Rapids.

Contact Ben Eberlein with any questions by emailing ben@uwswac.org or calling 715-421-0390.

