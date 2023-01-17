News and First Alert Weather App
Smokey, a timber wolf at the Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield, has passed away at age 11

Smokey, an 11-year-old timber wolf at Wildwood Zoo, has passed away
Smokey, an 11-year-old timber wolf at Wildwood Zoo, has passed away(Wildwood Zoo)
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Marshfield Parks & Recreation Department regretfully announced Tuesday the passing of Smokey, one of the male timber wolves, at the Wildwood Zoo.

At the time of his death, he was almost 12 years old and considered a senior wolf. The Athens Vet staff performed a necropsy to determine the cause of death. Preliminary findings indicate that Smokey experienced a heart attack from natural causes, but further lab work is being completed to confirm the initial diagnosis.

He had lived at Wildwood Zoo since October 2015, when he was transferred from the Wild World of Animals in Pennsylvania. He arrived with his two siblings, Malakai and Luna, who continue to call the Wildwood Zoo home.

The other wolves are adjusting well but will continue to be closely monitored by zoo staff.

Zoo staff said that Smokey was a favorite of visitors with his beautiful coloring and silly antics and was often the first to howl back to sirens and he will be greatly missed.

