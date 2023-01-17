News and First Alert Weather App
Portage County Sheriff’s Department releases name of man found dead in pond

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a 57-year-old man found dead in his vehicle in a pond.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances of Vince Kluck’s death.

Around 2 p.m. on Jan. 15, the Portage County Communications Center received a report of a possible crash near the 1600 block of Robin Lane in the Township of Linwood. The caller reported a vehicle was partially submerged in a pond on the property.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was dead when authorities arrived.

According to a news release, the initial investigation indicates the vehicle had been submerged in the pond for several days and may have been driven into the pond intentionally. The investigation is ongoing and not considered to be suspicious.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Rudolph Fire Department, Rudolph EMS, Stevens Point Fire Department, Plover Fire Department, Portage County Ambulance, and the Portage County Medical Examiner.

