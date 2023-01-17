News and First Alert Weather App
Jury selection begins in Randle El homicide trial

Marcus Randle-El (Source: Cook County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Jury selection is set for Tuesday in the homicide trial of former UW football player Marcus Randle El.

Randle El, 36, faces two first-degree homicide counts, among other charges, in the 2020 killings of Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory. His trial, which will begin soon after the jury has been picked, is expected to last two weeks, the Rock Co. Circuit Court schedule shows. Witnesses in the case have been sequestered since the trial date was set 11 days ago.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the victims, Winchester, owed money to Randle El and was in fear for her life. On Feb. 10, 2021, Winchester and McAdory were found suffering from gunshot wounds near the intersection of Midvale Drive and Deerfield Drive, in Janesville. They were both taken to a nearby hospital where they died.

Seairaha Winchester, far left, and Brittany McAdory, right. (Source: Briana Neeley, Khaliyah...
Randle El turned himself into Chicago police five days later. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include two firearms counts in addition to the homicide allegations, later that month.

NBC15 News has a reporter at the Rock Co. courthouse and will update this story with the latest on the proceedings as the day progresses.

Randle El spent three years in Madison, playing for the Badgers. He started his career at UW as a rushing quarterback, tallying 29 yards over 11 attempts. He switched to wide receiver the next season, playing in 15 games over that stretch. In that time, he caught two passes.

