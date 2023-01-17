Gov. Evers, Democrats call for advisory referendum on Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban on April ballot

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and Democrats held a press conference Tuesday to announce a new effort to put an advisory referendum on the April 2023 ballot, asking voters if Wisconsin should repeal the state’s 1849 criminal abortion ban and restore the constitutional rights guaranteed for nearly 50 years under Roe v. Wade.

The announcement comes just days before the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and more than six months after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pa. v. Casey.

“On the eve of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, we are here again today to reaffirm that we will never stop fighting for Wisconsin women and reproductive freedom, and that includes working to ensure the people of Wisconsin have the opportunity to weigh in as to whether Wisconsin should overturn our 1800s-era criminal abortion ban and restore protections under Roe,” said Gov. Evers. “But I also want to be clear today just as I have been all along: I know where Wisconsinites stand, as does every single person who serves in the State Capitol. This is an opportunity to make clear that there continues to be not one single shred of doubt about where the people of Wisconsin are on this issue: Wisconsinites support Roe, we support reproductive freedom for our loved ones, our family members and kids, our friends, and our neighbors, and we are going to fight like hell every single day until Republicans heed to the will of the people.”

In Wisconsin, abortion is a felony based on the 1849 law. The only exception is to save the life of the mother. There is no exception in the case of rape or incest. The penalty is a maximum of 6 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

The proposed ballot initiative would give Wisconsin voters the opportunity to voice their opinions and vote directly on the issue during the 2023 Spring Election on April 4, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.