News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Former ‘American Idol’ contestant C.J. Harris dies at 31

Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris died at 31, according to reports.
Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris died at 31, according to reports.(FOX via MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris has died, according to reports.

Harris was 31. Harris placed sixth on the show’s 13th season in 2014.

A spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner confirms to People Magazine that Harris died on Sunday after he was rushed to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Alabama. The spokesman told People that CPR efforts were unsuccessful.

The musician first auditioned for American Idol on a Tuscaloosa bus tour, then sang before judges Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick Jr. in Salt Lake City.

American Idol posted a tribute to Harris on Instagram, saying “C.J. Harris was an incredible talent, and the news of his passing deeply saddens us. He will be truly missed.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance For 4" Of Snow
First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix continues Monday night into Tuesday morning
Crews investigate cause of fire at gas station in Tripoli on Jan. 16
Crews battle fire at Tripoli gas station for nearly 8 hours, cause still under investigation
Freezing rain could cause hazardous travel for locations near and north of Highway 29 Monday...
First Alert Weather: Risk of freezing rain Monday morning, rain changing to snow Monday night
The outside of Owl Ridge Cabin.
Wausau has a new modern cabin getaway
Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating death of driver found in pond

Latest News

UWSP holds MLK Day Celebration
UWSP holds MLK Day Celebration
Keynote speaker Judge Everett Mitchell
UWSP Wausau celebrates diversity on MLK Jr. Day
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers’ homes
A 14-year-old girl is accused in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Dallas, Texas.
Boy, 11, fatally shot in Dallas by teen arguing with another