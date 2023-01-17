News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Mixed precipitation Tuesday, snow maker arriving late Wednesday

Snow and rain mixing throughout Tuesday. Road conditions remain slippery to ice-covered. Winter storm on the way mid to late week.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another wet and slippery start to the morning Tuesday as rain and snow lingers through the state. Ice-covered stretches reported in some locations across the Northwoods. Leftover moisture from rain Monday has left some areas under patchy dense fog for the morning. Visibilities reduced as low as a mile for areas south of HWY 29.

Winter Weather Advisory and winter storm watch in effect
Winter Weather Advisory and winter storm watch in effect(WSAW)

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until Noon Tuesday for Northern Wisconsin as snow and hazardous roads continue. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for southwestern Wisconsin starting Wednesday evening. A winter storm will arrive late Wednesday night through Thursday as a snow producer.

Highs in the mid 30s Tuesday with periods of rain and snow
Highs in the mid 30s Tuesday with periods of rain and snow(WSAW)

Snow and rain to mix throughout Tuesday, with scattered snow moving through the Northwoods. Minimal snow accumulations, between 1-2 inches. Central Wisconsin can expect even lower snow amounts, up to an inch of slushy wet snow. Cloudy skies for the day with highs in the mid-30s. Flurries possible early Wednesday morning, with dry and cloudy skies for much of the day. Highs cooler in the low 30s.

Moderate to heavy snowfall arriving late Wednesday through Thursday
Moderate to heavy snowfall arriving late Wednesday through Thursday(WSAW)

A winter storm looks to track through the midwest starting Wednesday evening. Moderate to heavy snow to fall over North-Central Wisconsin late Wednesday through Thursday morning. Continuing to snow during the day Thursday, but becoming scattered as the system exits. Medium to high probability for snow accumulations to be at or exceed 4 inches over North-Central Wisconsin. Temperatures will be cooler, and winds will be gusty allowing for a wind chilly and blowing and drifting.

Likely looking at 4" or more of snow to accumulate by the end of Thursday
Likely looking at 4" or more of snow to accumulate by the end of Thursday(WSAW)

