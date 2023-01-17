First Alert Weather Day: Snow storm moves in late Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared from 10 PM Wednesday through 6 PM Thursday as a Colorado Low tracks through the Upper Midwest bringing moderate to heavy snowfall over North-Central Wisconsin.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued due to a winter storm (WSAW)

The Colorado Low will filter winter precipitation to the region starting late Wednesday. Temperatures over North-Central Wisconsin Wednesday night will drop into the mid to upper 20s, allow for a powdery type of snow to fall.

Snow to start tracking into the state late Wednesday night (WSAW)

The heaviest snow will fall early Thursday morning, creating hazardous and difficult travel conditions when starting the workday Thursday morning.

Moderate to heavy snow to fall right before morning commute Thursday (WSAW)

Moderate to heavy snowfall accumulating through the morning rush hour Thursday (WSAW)

Expect snow to be widespread overnight through mid to late morning Thursday. Snow will become scattered by Thursday afternoon, with additional snow accumulating.

Snow will become scattered through the afternoon Thursday (WSAW)

By 8 AM Thursday, likely over 4″+ of snow will be on the ground for most areas in North-Central Wisconsin. Snowfall totals by the end of Thursday are expected to range from 4-6 inches. Isolated higher amounts from Green Bay to La Crosse, where parts of Wood and Portage County could accumulate between 5-7 inches of snow. Bare in mind, it won’t take much of a track shift to either move isolated higher snow amounts north or south. Keep an eye on the forecast for this potential track shift.

Snow accumulations ranging form 4-6 inches for most across North-Central (WSAW)

In addition to the accumulating snow, impacts include blowing and drifting of snowfall due to northeast winds gusting in at 25 to 35 mph starting early Thursday morning. Expect visibilities to drop throughout this time period.

Winds to gust in at 25 to 35 mph Thursday (WSAW)

