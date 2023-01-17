Central Wisconsin’s gaming convention ‘Evercon’ to be held this weekend

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Gamers from all over Wisconsin and neighboring states will get together this weekend for Evercon. It’s a central Wisconsin gaming convention that has been running for over 20 years.

“We have board games, dice, everything you can think of video games. Over the years, it’s incorporated LARP. We have Saber Legion there. This year, we’re going to have new wrestling. The No Regrets Wrestling, NRW is going be coming and doing a show Friday night,” said Brent Zastrow, one of Evercon’s co-owners.

He said it is a community event.

“We’ve come up with the idea that it’s “Everyone’s Con”, explained Zastrow.

Evercon started 23 years ago at the DC Everest Gaming Club.

“It was just 15 people getting together to play games for a weekend,” said Jacob Flath, Evercon co-owner.

He said they are now expecting 1,000 people this weekend.

Each year the gaming club selects a charity for the silent auction. This year they’ve selected Prevent Suicide Marathon County.

“Over the years, we’ve generated over $40,000 to charities through the auction. So all of the proceeds for that charity auction go to the entity that is going to be there, there’ll be representatives there, we have a table set up for them for anybody that wants to meet with them,” said Zastrow.

Flath said Evercon also features a video game museum. “We have almost every video game console since the beginning of time you can come and play.”

There will also be numerous gaming vendors.

“If you want to buy retro video games, board games, we’re gonna have a huge hall where you can buy that stuff as well,” said Flath.

Evercon is Friday, Jan. 20 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s held at Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center located at 10101 Market St. in Rothschild.

