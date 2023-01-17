News and First Alert Weather App
Cardiologists recommend checking up on your heart health

People working out at cardiac rehab.
People working out at cardiac rehab.(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As we learn more about cardiac arrest with the news of Lisa Marie Presley and Damar Hamlin, one thing that’s shown is for people to stay on top of their heart health because doing so gives someone a better chance of survival and recovery.

The first thing doctors look for after a person suffers cardiac arrest is what caused the arrest. “They’ll go through a number of tests to make sure their heart function is okay and they’re appropriate for being sent home, and they’re also a candidate for cardiac rehab,” said Aspirus Cardiologist Dr. Daniel Krause.

If the patient is cleared, they will be admitted into a cardiac rehab program which will include a series of exercises. The medical team sets a patient up with a schedule for them to abide by.

“Each time you go, you are tracked in terms of blood pressure, heart rate, and what you’re able to achieve with the goal of trying to get you to a certain point when you are done with cardiac rehab,” said Dr. Krause.

He said recovery is long and patients are expected to make changes to improve their heart health. Recovery can be physically and emotionally draining for patients as well.

“Eat a heart-healthy diet, they need to watch what they eat in terms of salt, saturated fats, and once able to and approved by their physician, they should resume physical activities and try to do it on a regular basis,” said Dr. Krause.

Dr. Krause said anyone experiencing or has a family history of shortness of breath, high blood pressure, or any other heart-related problems should see a cardiologist as soon as possible.

Cardiac Arrest & Recovery
Early Morning Fire Destroys gas station
Fire Department has busiest year in history
Wausau Fire Department posted these 2022 statistics on their Facebook Page.
2022 marks the busiest year in Wausau Fire Department history