Brody’s Christmas lights makes the coming year brighter for others

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After the holidays, a local teenager is spreading cheer throughout the year.

For the past 7 years, Brody Enli of Oshkosh, who’s now 13, has been decorating the outside of his family home for Christmas. He used his bright talents to create Brody’s Christmas Lights for Charity to raise money.

This Christmas he received a matching grant from U.S. Venture and other corporate donations, raising $4,532.59 for the Oshkosh Kids Foundation, which serves the kids of homeless or struggling families.

Monday, Brody delivered boxes of donations, coinciding with the Martin Luther King Day day of service.

“A lot of the reason why I picked the charities that I did is because I love to help kids in need, as well because I’m a kid and I think it would be awesome to be able to help other kids,” Brody said.

Along with the monetary donation, the program this holiday also collected 155 pounds of food for the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry and more than 600 books to donate to the Oshkosh Area United Way.

Brody said he’s thankful for everyone who helps. “I just want to thank everyone that’s come to my show and everybody who’s donated. It wouldn’t be possible without the community.”

Since 2019, Brody’s Christmas Lights for Charity has resulted in $12,700 in donations to Oshkosh charities, over 1,100 pounds of food for families, and more than 1,100 books for children.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.