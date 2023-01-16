News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau has a new mondern cabin getaway

It’s located on Owl Ridge Road
The outside of Owl Ridge Cabin.(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The modern cabin is located on Owl Ridge Road and is about fifteen minutes from downtown Wausau. It includes unique amenities like a heated floor, a bidet, an Amazon Echo, and more. Owner Randy Bangs said the design of the cabin is modern but comfortable.

“It’s designed to appeal to a broad demographic, but I think the younger demographic, which doesn’t usually stay at conventional hotels, conventional bed and breakfast. I think they’re going to find this to be really appealing,” said Randy Bangs.

But, Bangs said anyone can enjoy the nature-filled getaway. Owners Randy and Sandy Bangs believe there is nothing like this in Wausau and they want people to explore the city, while also taking in that woodsy scenery.

“I can tell you as someone whose sixty-one, I want to stay here as much as my kids,” said Randy Bangs.

They plan to build another cabin if this first one attracts a large crowd and they say people are already booking.

“We would anticipate wanting to do more of these cabins. Maybe a slightly different look, maybe a slightly different size,” said Sandy Bangs.

By spring of next year, the cabin will have a firepit, a renovated deck, and a hammock. To book a stay click here for more information.

