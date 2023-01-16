News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating death of driver found in pond

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the circumstance of a death involving a driver whose vehicle was found in a pond over the weekend.

Authorities said around 2 p.m. Sunday, the Portage County Communications Center received a report of a possible crash near the 1600 block of Robin Lane in the Township of Linwood. The caller reported a vehicle was partially submerged in a pond on the property.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was dead when authorities arrived.

According to a news release, the initial investigation indicates the vehicle had been submerged in the pond for several days and may have been driven into the pond intentionally. The investigation is ongoing and not considered to be suspicious.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Rudolph Fire Department, Rudolph EMS, Stevens Point Fire Department, Plover Fire Department, Portage County Ambulance, and the Portage County Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A first alert weather day in effect for Monday morning as freezing rain allows for icy road...
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain to cause ice Monday morning
Freezing rain could cause hazardous travel for locations near and north of Highway 29 Monday...
First Alert Weather: Risk of freezing rain Monday morning, rain changing to snow Monday night
What began as a curious search on Ancestry.com linked Aukes to a daughter he never knew he had.
Man meets daughter he didn’t know existed thanks to DNA test
Area football programs could see drastic changes with WIAA conference realignment proposal
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel reacts as she is crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the...
Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition

Latest News

traffic alert
Multiple crashes reported on Hwy 8 in Lincoln County due to icy roads, portion of highway now closed
A first alert weather day in effect for Monday morning as freezing rain allows for icy road...
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain to cause ice Monday morning
Freezing rain developing overnight into Monday morning from Highway 29 north, rain south. A...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
Wausau has a new mondern cabin getaway
Wausau has a new mondern cabin getaway