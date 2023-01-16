News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Officials identify 5-year-old boy crushed by tree during severe weather

Egan Jeffcoat, 5, died during severe weather impacting north Georgia this week. (Source: WANF)
By Atlanta News First staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Officials in Georgia have identified a 5-year-old boy who was killed during severe weather on Thursday.

According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Egan Jeffcoat was in a car with his mother near Highway 36 when a tree fell directly onto their vehicle.

Egan died, and his mother was taken to the hospital for injuries but has since been released.

The sheriff said the family was only a quarter of a mile away from their home.

Resident Michael Livery and his brother told WANF that they tried to help the family in the crushed car.

“I could hear the young lady screaming. So, I ran down, and unfortunately, you know, she was screaming about her baby. And it’s a terrible thing,” Livery said.

Several community members said they were heartbroken to hear about Egan’s tragic death.

“I feel very sad for that mother. I’m definitely going to pray for that family because that’s a horrible loss,” resident Brenda McLeroy said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Egan’s funeral and to help his mom buy a new car.

“His mom picked him up early from school. They were trying to get home before the storm when a tree fell directly on their car,” the GoFundMe page reads. “This has been devastating to the entire family. His mom was a single mom, and Egan was her entire world.”

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A first alert weather day in effect for Monday morning as freezing rain allows for icy road...
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain to cause ice Monday morning
Freezing rain could cause hazardous travel for locations near and north of Highway 29 Monday...
First Alert Weather: Risk of freezing rain Monday morning, rain changing to snow Monday night
What began as a curious search on Ancestry.com linked Aukes to a daughter he never knew he had.
Man meets daughter he didn’t know existed thanks to DNA test
Area football programs could see drastic changes with WIAA conference realignment proposal
The outside of Owl Ridge Cabin.
Wausau has a new modern cabin getaway

Latest News

FILE- President Joe Biden is shown in this file photo at the White House.
LIVE: Biden to give keynote speech at MLK Day Breakfast
Sperm whale carcass washes ashore at Fort Stevens State Park
GRAPHIC: Sperm whale carcass washes ashore in Oregon
Faith in Action Marathon County
Nonprofit aims to help Marathon County residents stay in their homes thanks to help from volunteers
Breaking news
Crews responding to fire at gas station in Tripoli