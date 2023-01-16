Nonprofit aims to help Marathon County residents stay in their homes thanks to help from volunteers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County residents age 60 and older may be eligible to receive assistance from volunteers at Faith in Action. Faith in Action offers quality services at no cost for seniors to live in their homes as long as feasibly possible.

Ruth Hebbe is the executive program director at Faith in Action of Marathon County. She said one of the primary services they provide is transportation.

“We transport to personal appointments. Maybe a hair appointment. Maybe they have community outlets that they like to do or church activities. We also work with the Neighbors’ Place. We have some of our care receivers who receive food from there, so we do transport for that. We also do a lot of compassion calls. We do wellness checks, and some of those are in person as far as the compassion visits and as well as phone calls,” explained Hebbe.

The services are at no cost.

Randi Hartwig is one of FIAMC volunteers. She said she got involved after her mother’s death.

“I used to help my mom a lot. And I used to travel and take her to appointments and spend time with her and listen to her stories. And when she was no longer with us, I missed that,” said Hartwig.

Hebbe said there is no financial requirement to receive services. FIAMC helps improve seniors’ quality of home living. The majority of recipients said they felt less lonely and isolated with compassion visits and safety wellness checks.

If you’re interested in volunteering or receiving care from Faith in Action, call 715-848-8783. You can also scan the QR code for more information on its website.

Faith in Action contact information (FIAMC)

