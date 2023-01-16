Multiple crashes reported on Hwy 8 in Lincoln County due to icy roads, portion of highway now closed

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Highway Department has shut down Highway 8 at Highway 51 due to numerous crashes.

Both east and westbound lanes are closed on US 8 between US 51 and N Riffle Rd because of multiple vehicle incidents in Oneida County. Icy roads are to blame.

Traffic will detour on Highway 51 N/S and traffic will also be detoured to N Rifle Road to County K on the east side of Highway 8.

