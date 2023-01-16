MMCCU and Weiler’s show appreciation for school crossing guards

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Each day, dedicated adult crossing guards show up at their assigned crossings to assist students in their journeys to and from school and the City of Marshfield is honoring those crossing guards during School Crossing Guard Recognition Week.

The Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union and Weiler’s Convenience Stores teamed up to thank each local crossing guard, presenting them with coffee mugs and other goodies.

“I believe it was Carol Rae Kulibert that had the idea. She mentioned how her heart always goes out to them as they are standing out in the inclement weather at their posts and thought it would be nice to recognize and, or honor them somehow and our MMCCU philanthropy committee unanimously agreed,” said Tiffany Schara, MMCCU consumer loan officer and member of the philanthropy committee alongside Kulibert, Shelly Hughes, and Stephanie Rasmussen.

“Seeing the crossing guards every morning on my way to work is very moving. They are always there for the kids, making sure they get to school safe,” added Kulibert. “With everyone in a hurry to get to work, the crossing guards are risking themselves to make sure the cars stop before crossing.”

According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, approximately 1,000 children between five and nine years old are killed each year in pedestrian accidents. Adult school crossing guards place the children’s safety above their own by ensuring all traffic is stopped before students enter the roadway while facing speeding motorists, cell phone users, and others disregarding traffic signals.

“They are the unsung heroes of our city,” said Police Chief Jody Geurink. “They are out in all kinds of weather patiently waiting to make sure our kids make it safely to and from school.”

As part of the week-long celebration, parents, students, teachers, and school administrative staff were encouraged to give thank-you cards, or simply say thank you to school crossing guards who live by the motto, “Safety is First with Us Every Day.”

“We figured we would complement the Police Department’s thank-you efforts this year by offering an additional hot beverage at their convenience with thermoses donated by Weiler’s and other fortifying goodies to be dropped off by our own team members by the end of this week,” said Schara.

There are current vacancies for crossing guards and applicants are encouraged to apply soon.

To learn more, contact the Marshfield Police Department at 715-384-3113 or visit the City of Marshfield job site.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.