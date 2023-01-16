News and First Alert Weather App
Hazardous road conditions reported in Langlade County

File image fo salt truck
File image fo salt truck(WVDOH)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy road conditions have created hazardous travel in Langlade County.

Around 11 a.m. Monday, the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department reported the highway department has been unable to effectively salt and sand all routes of travel.

All secondary routes in Langlade County have experienced patches of glare ice and travel is not advised until the temperatures or precipitation change.

Sections of State Highway 52, State Highway 55, County Highway K and County Highway T have specifically been problematic, but many other secondary roads throughout rural Langlade County have been reported extremely hazardous.

Drivers are urged to stay home or use extreme caution.

