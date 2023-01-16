Eye Clinic of Wisconsin opens new location in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Eye Clinic of Wisconsin has opened its eighth office in Marshfield and beginning Monday, Drs. Douglas Edwards, John Flatter, Afua Shin, and Christiana Gandy will begin seeing patients.

They will provide specialty care for glaucoma, cataracts, and corneal conditions. “For 60 years, the Eye Clinic of Wisconsin has served its patients with excellent, state-of-the-art medical and surgical eye care. We are pleased to be extending this care to the Marshfield area,” said Kim Goddard, Eye Clinic of Wisconsin administrator.

The Eye Clinic of Wisconsin offers specialty services that include cataract surgery, pediatric eye care, oculo-plastics, glaucoma services, retinal care, LASIK and refractive surgery, corneal care, as well as surgery performed within the Eye Clinic’s Laser Surgery Institute.

The Marshfield office is located at 409 N Chestnut Ave. Hours will be by appointment only.

For more information about the Eye Clinic of Wisconsin, call 800-472-0033 or visit their website at www.eyeclinicwi.com.

