Driver rescued from SUV left dangling off cliff ledge

The rescue took about 90 minutes to complete, with nearly three dozen first responders helping to get the driver to safety.
By KGTV Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:09 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Firefighters in California battled challenging weather to rescue a driver whose SUV went over a sea cliff and ended up suspended on the rocks below.

Firefighters with the San Diego Fire Department say the driver of a white Cadillac Escalade was parked on the road above a cliff in La Jolla around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For unknown reasons, the car suddenly went over the edge.

The Escalade ended up suspended on the rocks below, the front end dangling precariously.

“Sheer luck, the car landed where it was,” said Fire Battalion Chief Dave Seneviratne. “It could have been worse. Car could have gone over the side, and then, it would have been a whole different outcome.”

The rescue team was up against heavy rains and high surf as they worked to get to the driver. First, they used ropes to secure the Escalade then a massive crane and pulley system to airlift the man out.

“Pretty much flew the patient from the ledge down there up to Coast Boulevard, where we packaged the patient up, and he’s en route to the hospital,” Seneviratne said.

A crowd gathered, despite the rain, to watch the dramatic rescue unfold.

“Very crazy scene. The rescue team did awesome out here,” witness Tyler Mitchell said. “They had ropes getting down there, and there was a spotlight. Just double checking that the car wasn’t going anywhere because the front two tires were off the edge of the rocks.”

Firefighters say the driver is in stable condition, having suffered only minor injuries in the incident.

“Go slow on the roads and be blessed by God,” Mitchell said.

The rescue took about 90 minutes to complete, with nearly three dozen first responders helping to get the driver to safety.

Copyright 2023 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

