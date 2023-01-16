News and First Alert Weather App
Center for Visual Arts announces Midwest Seasons award winners

Bread by Hannah Jo Malaczynski
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Center for the Visual Arts and Melinda Childs, juror for this year’s show, announced Saturday the award recipients for best in show for the “33rd Annual Midwest Seasons” exhibit at the Center for the Visual Arts in Wausau.

The awards were announced during a reception for the show and others which opened earlier this month. Artists from around the country submit their work for an opportunity to be spotlighted in the CVA’s most popular annual show.

“For us, the midwest is the heart that connects us all,” said Childs, who also serves as the community and cultural development director for ArtStart in Rhinelander. “Every artist that applied for this exhibition was easily qualified, they are skillful masters of their craft, and submitted work that captured the essence of the midwest.”

Best of Show went to artist Kendra Bulgrin for the piece “Memory of Goldenrod at Clay Banks.” Awards of Excellence went to “Superior Shoreline No. 1″ by Mati Palm-Leis, “Winter Trees” by Kristine Hinrichs, and “Mourning Dove Love” by Rudy Robb. Honors Awards went out to Hannah Jo Malaczynski, Eric Burns, and Jason Van Roo for their individual artwork displayed in the show.

The CVA and Childs said they would like to thank all the artists that were on display this year. In addition, the CVA also thanked People’s State Bank for supporting the awards portion of the show, Ruder Ware for sponsoring the show itself, and Wausau Homes for sponsoring the Caroline S. Mark Gallery.

