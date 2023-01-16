2022 marks the busiest year in Wausau Fire Department history

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Fire Department received 6,686 calls in 2022 which is about 200 calls less than the previous year, but the department is busier than ever.

“The Wausau Fire Department in 2022 had the busiest year in history,” said Chief Bob Barteck, Wausau Fire Department. He added that Wausau had more than a 3% increase in calls in comparison to 2021 and despite making a policy change to off-site facility alarm response, 99.9% of those were false alarms.

From 2021-’22, unit responses dropped from 10,055 to 9,518. Now, they send the closest unit until it has been confirmed to be a real fire instead of treating every call as a legitimate fire.

Chief Barteck said looking at the data and trying to figure out the reason for the increase in service is complicated. “There’s not one since source that we see that call volume coming from.”

He added that 90% of the calls the Wausau Fire Department received were for medical responses, and the leading cause is attributed to falls. He said there were over 800 emergency calls for reports of someone falling last year.

Some factors contributing to the issue are Wausau’s growing and aging population, along with the time of the year. “Of course, it is weather related also this time of year. In December, January, February, and March we see an increase in those falls as people are outside in slippery environments,” said Chief Barteck.

December was the busiest month with 612 calls, but the fire department has 17 new staff in training, or about to start. They plan to roll out a new staffing model next year that will have more staff assigned daily to each engine.

