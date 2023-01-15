News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Willow Springs offers sleigh rides

Two horses waiting for another sleigh ride.
Two horses waiting for another sleigh ride.(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Willows Springs Garden is offering its annual sleigh rides once again. New and old sleigh riders are taking advantage of that snowy weather. Beth Barlet, a Willow Springs Gardens employee says sleigh rides aren’t just for kids.

“There’s a lot of older folks that have never been on a sleigh ride before, so it’s great. The kids have a lot of fun, the adults have as much fun as the kids do,” says Barlet.

The sleigh ride is an hour and a half long. Once riders arrive at their destination they warm up from their cold venture.

“They have a thirty-minute ride to get to the woods, where they do a bonfire and hot cider and hot coco that we send along, and they roast marshmallows,” says Barlet.

Some stayed inside to eat cookies, soup, and sandwiches, while others went sledding down a hill.

“We have a hill down back behind where the horses leave from where the kids can go sledding. They have lots of fun doing that,” says Barlet.

She says if you missed the sleigh ride today there will be two more to attend. The next sleigh ride will be a pizza buffet. To sign up for a sleigh ride or learn more click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What began as a curious search on Ancestry.com linked Aukes to a daughter he never knew he had.
Man meets daughter he didn’t know existed thanks to DNA test
Federal FoodShare funds to be cut after February
Federal FoodShare funds to be cut after February
Tyshe'onna Jones and Afrishawn Dedrick
Suspects in Milwaukee shooting, stolen vehicle pursuit arrested in Wood County
Local family to star in current season of Discovery Channel’s BattleBots
Tony Haase
Trial ordered for suspect in 1992 Waupaca County double homicide

Latest News

Chequamegon Co-Op vs Pacelli Co-Op Hockey 01.14.23
Chequamegon Co-Op vs Pacelli Co-Op Hockey 01.14.23
Clouds & cool tonight. Staying cloudy on Sunday. A mixed bag of precipitation from Monday into...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast
UW-River Falls vs UW-Stevens Point Womens Hockey 01.14.23
UW-River Falls vs UW-Stevens Point Womens Hockey 01.14.23
Willow Springs offers sleigh rides
Willow Springs offers sleigh rides