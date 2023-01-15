Willow Springs offers sleigh rides

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Willows Springs Garden is offering its annual sleigh rides once again. New and old sleigh riders are taking advantage of that snowy weather. Beth Barlet, a Willow Springs Gardens employee says sleigh rides aren’t just for kids.

“There’s a lot of older folks that have never been on a sleigh ride before, so it’s great. The kids have a lot of fun, the adults have as much fun as the kids do,” says Barlet.

The sleigh ride is an hour and a half long. Once riders arrive at their destination they warm up from their cold venture.

“They have a thirty-minute ride to get to the woods, where they do a bonfire and hot cider and hot coco that we send along, and they roast marshmallows,” says Barlet.

Some stayed inside to eat cookies, soup, and sandwiches, while others went sledding down a hill.

“We have a hill down back behind where the horses leave from where the kids can go sledding. They have lots of fun doing that,” says Barlet.

She says if you missed the sleigh ride today there will be two more to attend. The next sleigh ride will be a pizza buffet. To sign up for a sleigh ride or learn more click here.

