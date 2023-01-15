UWSP women’s hockey falls to #2 River Falls

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point women’s hockey team fell to #2 UW-River Falls Saturday afternoon 3-1, giving the Falcons a sweep of the two-game series.

After dropping to the Falcons 4-2 Friday, the Pointers sought redemption on Saturday. The first period was scoreless, but the Falcons got two goals in the second frame. UWSP got a big goal from Maddie Andrie in the early stages of the third period. However, a costly turnover while on a power play gave River Falls a short-handed goal as the Falcons went on to win 3-1.

The Pointers now sit at 7-8-1 and 2-3 in WIAC play. They’re now 0-3 against River Falls on the season. UWSP returns to the ice Tuesday at home as they face Marian Univesity. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

