News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

UWSP women’s hockey falls to #2 River Falls

The Pointers dropped both games of the two-game weekend series to the Falcons
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point women’s hockey team fell to #2 UW-River Falls Saturday afternoon 3-1, giving the Falcons a sweep of the two-game series.

After dropping to the Falcons 4-2 Friday, the Pointers sought redemption on Saturday. The first period was scoreless, but the Falcons got two goals in the second frame. UWSP got a big goal from Maddie Andrie in the early stages of the third period. However, a costly turnover while on a power play gave River Falls a short-handed goal as the Falcons went on to win 3-1.

The Pointers now sit at 7-8-1 and 2-3 in WIAC play. They’re now 0-3 against River Falls on the season. UWSP returns to the ice Tuesday at home as they face Marian Univesity. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What began as a curious search on Ancestry.com linked Aukes to a daughter he never knew he had.
Man meets daughter he didn’t know existed thanks to DNA test
Federal FoodShare funds to be cut after February
Federal FoodShare funds to be cut after February
Tyshe'onna Jones and Afrishawn Dedrick
Suspects in Milwaukee shooting, stolen vehicle pursuit arrested in Wood County
Local family to star in current season of Discovery Channel’s BattleBots
Tony Haase
Trial ordered for suspect in 1992 Waupaca County double homicide

Latest News

Chequamegon Co-Op vs Pacelli Co-Op Hockey 01.14.23
Chequamegon Co-Op vs Pacelli Co-Op Hockey 01.14.23
UW-River Falls vs UW-Stevens Point Womens Hockey 01.14.23
UW-River Falls vs UW-Stevens Point Womens Hockey 01.14.23
D.C. Everest's Marcus Hall in a game against Merrill.
Friday night prep highlights features Marshfield girls, D.C. Everest Boys wins
High School Sports
High School Sports