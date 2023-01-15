News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Police: Thieves steal Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s $100K truck

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson meets with reporters following an NFL football game...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson meets with reporters following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 8, 2023.(AP Photo/Don Wright)
By Alec Sapolin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio say a truck belonging to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was stolen from an area dealership.

WOIO reports that Watson’s truck, a Dodge Ram TRX, was one of five cars stolen from a Mercedes-Benz dealership in North Olmsted on Saturday.

According to North Olmsted Police Department Sgt. Matt Beck, thieves broke into the dealership and took keys to the vehicles before driving off.

Police said that Watson’s truck is valued at more than $100,000. It was at the dealership for maintenance.

Authorities said the truck was located later in the day abandoned in a ditch near Interstate 480.

According to Sgt. Beck, officers were able to also locate two of the other stolen vehicles.

Police said no immediate arrests have been made in the case.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What began as a curious search on Ancestry.com linked Aukes to a daughter he never knew he had.
Man meets daughter he didn’t know existed thanks to DNA test
Federal FoodShare funds to be cut after February
Federal FoodShare funds to be cut after February
Tyshe'onna Jones and Afrishawn Dedrick
Suspects in Milwaukee shooting, stolen vehicle pursuit arrested in Wood County
Local family to star in current season of Discovery Channel’s BattleBots
Tony Haase
Trial ordered for suspect in 1992 Waupaca County double homicide

Latest News

Floodwaters cover South Davis Rd. near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River...
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow
Rain may mix with or begin to change to wet snow Monday evening.
First Alert Weather: Messy weather on tap for Monday into early Tuesday
Calhoun was fatally shot in the city of Lake Elsinore, the sheriff said.
Wounded suspect in killing of California deputy identified
Authorities say a worker in Georgia was killed during storm cleanup this week.
Family remembers worker killed while clearing storm debris: ‘He worked hard’