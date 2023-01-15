News and First Alert Weather App
Pacelli co-op grabs win over Chequamegon, Mosinee boys hoops drops to Kaukauna

By Ben Helwig
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Pacelli co-op hockey team showed out Saturday afternoon, toppling the Chequamegon co-op 9-0 in Stevens Point.

Pacelli came out swinging with three first-period goals, two from Elijah Robinson. They’d only grow that lead from there, going on to win the game 9-0. Pacelli is next in action Tuesday at Sauk Prarie. Chequamegon heads to WSFLG on Tuesday.

In basketball, the Mosinee boys’ basketball team played out-of-conference against Kaukauna. It’d be the Galloping Ghost winning a thriller late 74-71 as Mosinee couldn’t tie the game in the final possession of the game. Mosinee once again plays out of conference next on Tuesday as they head to Marathon.

