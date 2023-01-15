First Alert Weather: Risk of freezing rain Monday morning, rain changing to snow Monday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds will be common for the remainder of the holiday weekend. The next weather maker arrives early Monday morning with the potential for freezing rain in the northern half of the area, creating possible hazardous travel conditions. The freezing rain will go to periods of rain Monday but as chillier air works back into the region Monday night, a change to snow is likely in the Northwoods with some accumulation into Tuesday morning.

Mostly cloudy, breezy & milder. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy, a bit breezy, and milder for Sunday with highs in the low to mid 30s.

We are closely monitoring the need for a First Alert Weather Day Monday morning for locations near and north of Highway 29 because of freezing rain. Mainly cloudy Sunday night with light rain developing south after midnight, while light freezing rain is anticipated from roughly Wausau on north. The freezing rain could last into the mid to late morning hours Monday in the northern half of the area, creating icy and hazardous travel conditions. Temperatures into Monday morning will be slightly below freezing north, near freezing around Highway 29, and a degree or two above freezing to the south.

Light freezing rain would create icy travel conditions Monday morning in the northern half of the area. (WSAW)

Light freezing rain north through mid-AM Monday. Periods of rain for the rest of the area. (WSAW)

Once the freezing rain changes to rain north, the entire area will experience periods of rain Monday afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. As low-pressure shifts to the northeast Monday night, chilly air will move into the region. Rain will mix with and change to snow in the Northwoods by late Monday evening, while rain showers could go to snow showers in Central Wisconsin after midnight. Snowfall by Tuesday morning of a coating to 2″ is possible in the Northwoods, while a coating to less than 1″ possible in parts of Central Wisconsin. The snow showers taper off during the morning Tuesday, then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Periods of rain, may start to mix with snow north toward evening. (WSAW)

Rain changes to snow north Monday night, while a mix of rain/snow possible overnight in Central Wisconsin. (WSAW)

Snow showers north, while a change to snow showers in Central Wisconsin Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

A coating to 2" possible in the northern half of the area Monday night into Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness on Wednesday and a bit cooler. Highs around 30.

The next winter storm could bring snow to North Central Wisconsin on Thursday. As has been the case over the past few days, the long-range weather models continue to show different tracks of low pressure, which is a key in how far north snow could make it into the Badger State. The European model has the more northerly track, which brings snow into Central Wisconsin Thursday morning, while snow showers north, and keeps the flakes flying into Thursday night. If this scenario worked out, some accumulation would be anticipated. Meantime, the GFS model has the low tracking more to the south and has the northern edge of snow reading southern Juneau and Adams Counties. This would leave the remainder of the area just cloudy with a chance of flurries or snow showers. We are going to monitor this to see which outcome is the most likely and if a First Alert Weather Day will be needed. Highs Thursday in the mid 20s.

The European model shows the potential for snow in the region Thursday. (WSAW)

Snow could impact the region Thursday afternoon into the evening. (WSAW)

The GFS model keeps the snow potential more to the south and east of the area Thursday. (WSAW)

Some sunshine to wrap up the week on Friday with highs in the mid 20s. Partly cloudy Saturday, highs in the mid to upper 20s. Mostly cloudy next Sunday, January 22 with a high in the upper 20s.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.