First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain causing icy conditions Monday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday morning due to the risk of freezing rain causing icy conditions from roughly Highway 29 on north.

The next weather maker moving out of the eastern Rockies Sunday night will track NE toward Wisconsin Monday into Monday night. Rain will overspread central Wisconsin after midnight Sunday night, while freezing rain will be likely closer to Highway 29 on north, starting during the early morning hours Monday. The critical aspects are air temperatures running near or only slight above freezing, and a frozen ground. This in combination with temperatures aloft in the atmosphere warm enough to produce rain (versus sleet or snow) will lead to the potential for ice to accumulate in the northern half of the area. This will impact the Monday morning commute from Medford to Wausau and Shawano on north. Roads will range from slippery to ice covered during the morning hours as readings are running near or just above freezing.

As the morning goes along, slightly milder air will work north across the area, allowing surface temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 30s and lead to mainly rain or rain showers falling in the region. Low pressure will move across the region Monday evening and as it works to the east, chillier air will move back into the region. Rain will mix with and change to snow/snow showers first in the Northwoods, then into Central Wisconsin from Monday night into Tuesday morning. Snowfall is expected to be minor, with accumulations in parts of the north ranging from a coating to 2″, while less than 1″ of snowfall in Central Wisconsin.

If you will be traveling Monday morning, be sure to allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination, slow down, and drive with caution. What may appear to be wet on the roads could actually be icy, especially if the roads are untreated.

