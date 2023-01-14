Lakeside Recovery to reopen at North Central Health Care

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Lakeside Recovery in Wausau is a residential treatment that helps people struggling with drug or alcohol addiction.

North Central Health Care is bringing it back after three years. The program shut down in 2020 when they could no longer do group sessions and needed the space for COVID-19 patients.

“It’s had a huge negative impact. It’s a gap in the system. We don’t have anywhere local where people can get treatment, said Director of Acute Care Services Trisha Stefonek.

The renovations NCHC is doing put the reopening of the program back further. They’ll also have to re-register with the state.

“Any program, mental health or substance use is licensed by DHS through the state, so we have to apply for licenses and they have to check things out, make sure we have everything in line before we can open a program,” Stefonek said.

They’ve added some improvements. They’ll be able to treat people for withdrawal at the facility, and Medicaid now helps find coverage for people who can’t afford the program.

“That’s something that’s new, Forward Health having that substance use coverage as part of the payment,” Stefonek said.

Lakeside recovery is a 28-day program and is completely voluntary.

They hope to get it back up and running by the end of February or early March.

“There will be individual mental health therapy within the unit. There will be group therapies and daily sunup to sundown programming,” Stefonek said.

