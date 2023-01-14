Friday night prep highlights features Marshfield girls, D.C. Everest Boys wins

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield girls basketball team took down Wausau West on the road on Friday to claim sole possession in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, while D.C. Everest boys hoops beat Merrill in conference action.

Marshfield and Wausau West each entered Friday’s game with a 4-1 record. The Tigers were able to stake a 16 point lead at halftime to claim the 55-45 win.

D.C. Everest and Merrill went into halftime with just a four point contest, but the Evergreens blew the doors open in the second half, claiming the 84-61 win.

