First Alert Weather: Sunshine cameo Saturday, umbrella weather Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The middle of January will not resemble what is typically going on weather-wise for North Central Wisconsin. Instead of being in the middle of a cold snap, relatively mild conditions continue. Clouds will be more common for the holiday weekend with a good risk of light to moderate rain on Monday.

Clouds with perhaps some afternoon sun on Saturday. (WSAW)

Saturday will feature clouds with some intervals of sunshine possible as the day wears on. Milder with afternoon readings rising into the upper 20s to low 30s. If there is any clearing, clouds are likely to work back in for Saturday night. Lows in the low to mid 20s. Sunday is mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Clouds with a bit of sun Saturday, clouds Sunday, light rain Monday. (WSAW)

Times of rain on the way for MLK Day. (WSAW)

Periods of light to moderate rain on tap for MLK Day. (WSAW)

The next weather maker arrives early Monday morning. Initially, it may be chilly enough that light freezing rain or sleet could occur, especially from Highway 29 on north. However, as the morning goes along, temperatures should rise a few degrees above freezing, leading to mainly rain in the entire region. Keep the umbrella handy if you are going to be out and about on MLK Day. Periods of light to moderate rain with highs in the mid 30s to around 40. A tenth to a quarter of an inch of rainfall is possible. The wet weather is forecast to continue Monday night, although chilly air may start to work into the area overnight into Tuesday morning. This would lead to a change to a wintry mix then snow showers from NW to SE going through Tuesday morning. Snow showers at times on Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s.

More clouds than sun on Wednesday and a bit cooler with daytime temps topping out around 30. The next storm system rolling across the Midwest may end up tracking too far south of the Badger State to bring any snow. At least that is what 2 out of 3 long-range weather models are showing. The other model, the European model, takes the low track closer to Wisconsin, bringing a risk of snow to the area Thursday into Thursday evening. Considering this low pressure is located over the middle of the Pacific Ocean this weekend, there isn’t a lot of data sampling this forthcoming storm. So for now, there is a chance of snow Thursday with highs in the upper 20s.

There is a chance of snow on Thursday into Thursday evening. (WSAW)

Some sun could return by Friday with highs in the mid 20s. Overall, no invasions of arctic air at least through the third week of January, but there is still plenty of winter left and changes will eventually head our way.

Highs will likely be above average through most of next week. (WSAW)

