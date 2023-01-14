First Alert Weather: Messy weather on tap for Monday into early Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An active weather pattern will return to the Badger State in the new week. First up is a mixed bag of precipitation Monday & Tuesday, then a possible winter storm that could produce snow in parts of the region later in the week.

There was some sunshine on Saturday afternoon in the Wisconsin River Valley, but as quickly as the clearing took place, the clouds were marching right back into the area for Saturday night. With the clouds acting as a lid on the temperatures, readings will not drop much, settling in the low to mid 20s for lows by Sunday morning.

Mostly cloudy with steady temps in the 20s. (WSAW)

Clouds will be more common than breaks of sun on Sunday, a bit breezy, and milder. Highs rebounding above the freezing mark into the mid to upper 30s.

The next weather maker arrives late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Initially, it may be chilly enough that light freezing rain or sleet could occur, especially from Highway 29 on north. However, as the morning goes along, temperatures should rise a few degrees above freezing, leading to mainly rain or rain showers in the entire region. Keep the umbrella handy if you are going to be out and about on MLK Day. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. A tenth to a quarter of an inch of rainfall is possible. The next wrench in the forecast is if and when the rain may mix with and change to snow Monday night. Some models are indicating this could take place as soon as Monday evening, while others push it off until after midnight. Either way, locations from Wausau north and west could have that switch to snow take place and lead to perhaps 1-3″ of wet snowfall by daybreak on Tuesday. Messy conditions for the morning commute on Tuesday. Snow showers will taper off on Tuesday during the morning, with clouds hanging around during the day. Highs in the mid 30s.

Light freezing rain changes to rain Monday morning. (WSAW)

Rain may mix with or begin to change to wet snow Monday evening. (WSAW)

Rain may change to snow from Wausau north and west Monday night. (WSAW)

Snow showers could be around for the morning hours Tuesday. (WSAW)

More clouds than sun on Wednesday and a bit cooler with daytime temps topping out around 30. The next storm system rolling across the Midwest may or may not impact North Central Wisconsin. As has been the case with many of the winter storms this season, the long-range models are showing different outcomes on Thursday into Thursday night. The European model has snow reaching as far north as Central Wisconsin on Thursday, with a chance of snow showers in the Northwoods. That snow would persist into Thursday night, tapering off by early Friday morning. The GFS American model is farther south with the storm track and has the potential of snow as far north as southern Juneau & Adams Counties Thursday into Thursday night. Which model is right? Time will tell. We are going to continue to monitor this and see if a First Alert Weather Day may be needed later in the week, once better and more consistent data comes in.

Snow is possible Thursday in parts of the region. (WSAW)

Snow might impact the area Thursday into Thursday night. (WSAW)

This model has the better chances of snow being in southern Wisconsin on Thursday. (WSAW)

Some sun could return by Friday with highs in the mid 20s. Mostly cloudy next Saturday, January 21, with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.