News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

5-year-old crushed by tree during severe weather, sheriff’s office says

A 5-year-old is the first confirmed death during severe weather impacting north Georgia this week. (Source: WANF)
By Alexandra Parker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Georgia authorities say a 5-year-old boy has died after severe weather impacted the northern part of the state this week.

According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, the child was in a car with their mother near Highway 36 when a tree fell on the vehicle.

Authorities said the mother was also injured in the incident and taken to the hospital.

Resident Michael Livery and his brother told WANF that they tried to help the family in the crushed car.

According to the sheriff, the woman and her child were less than a mile away from their home.

Several residents shared they were heartbroken that they couldn’t do more to help save the child.

Authorities did not immediately identify the family involved.

Copyright 2023 WANF Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What began as a curious search on Ancestry.com linked Aukes to a daughter he never knew he had.
Man meets daughter he didn’t know existed thanks to DNA test
Federal FoodShare funds to be cut after February
Federal FoodShare funds to be cut after February
Tyshe'onna Jones and Afrishawn Dedrick
Suspects in Milwaukee shooting, stolen vehicle pursuit arrested in Wood County
Local family to star in current season of Discovery Channel’s BattleBots
Tony Haase
Trial ordered for suspect in 1992 Waupaca County double homicide

Latest News

The good news is that the cost-of-living shock appears to be easing and paychecks are starting...
Report: Livings expenses cost Americans an extra $371 per month
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, center, meets with supporters outside a vacation...
Top Brazilian court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
‘I love y’all’: Boy gives message from hospital after seriously injured in dog attack
FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of...
Lawyers found more classified documents at Joe Biden’s home