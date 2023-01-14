News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

319 Gallery looking for community support

The Wausau gallery is a non-profit organization where many local artists get their start
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For some small businesses, the time after the holidays can be slow, but some of those businesses struggle to get back on their feet.

In a Facebook posted Friday, an implication that 319 Gallery might be going out of business was met with surprise by Gallery Director Gloria Beard. She said she does not know who made the post and even though times have been hard, she has no plans of going out of business. “These are our toughest months from now until Easter,” she said.

319 Gallery is a non-profit that has been in business for years and it’s where many local artists get their start in the industry, but business has not been what it used to be.

“We had an okay Christmas”, Beard said, “But now of course we are going into the tough months because we don’t have much foot traffic in the wintertime”.

She says what makes the business stand out from others is the prices. They’ve never gone up, and artists are still creating new pieces.

“We do get a lot of travelers in the summertime and some now too. And they appreciate the unique things we have and our great prices,” said Beard.

The Community Foundation no longer funds the gallery, so they’re searching other sources for funding, including grants.

“We want to keep on creating and we want to give back to the community by giving you low costs items,” said Beard.

She says they are always looking for local talent to help support the gallery. The 319 Gallery sells water paintings, jewelry, baby items, and more. You can find them at 319 North 4th street in Wausau.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What began as a curious search on Ancestry.com linked Aukes to a daughter he never knew he had.
Man meets daughter he didn’t know existed thanks to DNA test
Federal FoodShare funds to be cut after February
Federal FoodShare funds to be cut after February
Local family to star in current season of Discovery Channel’s BattleBots
Authorities in Taylor County are investigating a fatal fire near Withee
1 killed, another injured in Withee area fire
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Bench warrant issued for former campground owner after she fails to appear in court

Latest News

Lakeside Recovery to Reopen soon
Lakeside Recovery to Reopen soon
Friday, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin joined city officials from Wausau and Rib Mountain to tour...
Sen. Baldwin visits Wausau to highlight $3.3M for PFAS remediation in Wausau and Rib Mountain
The Mega Millions jackpot prize has not been won since Oct. 14
Ticket sales soar as Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.35 billion
The Wausau gallery is where many local artists get their start
319 Gallery seeks support as business slows after holidays