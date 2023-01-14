319 Gallery looking for community support

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For some small businesses, the time after the holidays can be slow, but some of those businesses struggle to get back on their feet.

In a Facebook posted Friday, an implication that 319 Gallery might be going out of business was met with surprise by Gallery Director Gloria Beard. She said she does not know who made the post and even though times have been hard, she has no plans of going out of business. “These are our toughest months from now until Easter,” she said.

319 Gallery is a non-profit that has been in business for years and it’s where many local artists get their start in the industry, but business has not been what it used to be.

“We had an okay Christmas”, Beard said, “But now of course we are going into the tough months because we don’t have much foot traffic in the wintertime”.

She says what makes the business stand out from others is the prices. They’ve never gone up, and artists are still creating new pieces.

“We do get a lot of travelers in the summertime and some now too. And they appreciate the unique things we have and our great prices,” said Beard.

The Community Foundation no longer funds the gallery, so they’re searching other sources for funding, including grants.

“We want to keep on creating and we want to give back to the community by giving you low costs items,” said Beard.

She says they are always looking for local talent to help support the gallery. The 319 Gallery sells water paintings, jewelry, baby items, and more. You can find them at 319 North 4th street in Wausau.

