Wisconsin Brass Quintet to perform in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Arts Council of South Wood County said it’s proud to present the Wisconsin Brass Quintet will perform on Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center of Wisconsin Rapids located at 1801 16th St. South.

Regarded as one of the “superb brass ensembles in the USA” by Musicweb International and praised for “remarkable musicianship and versatility” by International Trumpet Guild Journal, WBQ has maintained a position at the forefront of brass chamber music since the group’s founding in 1972.

American Record Guide reviewer Barry Kilpatrick said, “The WBQ is a remarkable ensemble that plays with more reckless abandon, warmth, stylistic variety, and interpretive interest than almost any quintet in memory.”

Tickets for the evening performance are $25 for adults and $10 for students.

Purchase them 24/7 at www.SavorTheArts.org. Call 715-424-2787 or visit The Arts Council at 1040 8th St. South, Suite 101, Wisconsin Rapids, between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for personal assistance.

WBQ will also hold a ‘Master Class’ at the Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m. on Feb. 2. Mead Witter Foundation is the sole sponsor of this outreach. Any high school band or orchestra students in the area who might be interested in attending and have not yet been made aware of the opportunity are encouraged to contact The Arts Council at 715-424-2787 for details.

