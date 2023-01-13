Wausau to receive 2023 Audrey Nelson Award for property redevelopment

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau has been chosen to receive the 2023 Audrey Nelson Award from the National Community Development Association for the redevelopment of the former Ponderosa Motel property on Grand Avenue into the Ross Avenue Apartments.

The city will be recognized at the NCDA’s winter conference on Jan. 27.

In August of 2015, a fire gutted the seven-unit Ponderosa Motel, displacing all residents. The owners of the property abandoned it, leaving it vacant and destroyed, and delinquent in property taxes. The city worked with Marathon County to take over ownership of the property via a tax deed. Three years after the fire, the county was finally successful in taking over the property.

Community Development Authority and the city’s Community Development Department utilized Community Development Block Grant funds of nearly $95,000 to acquire, demolish, and clear the site. Once that was complete, a Request for Proposals was advertised, and Emmerich Properties won the bid. They constructed the first of two 16-unit buildings, which was completed in October. The second building is expected to be built this year.

Because of the CDBG funds used, 5 of the units were available to low-income renters. These units are planned to assist households that have some special needs and need guardians to oversee their financials, as well as provide some additional individual services. However, they must be able to live largely independently. The remaining units will be at market rate.

“This whole project is a testament to what can happen when people come together and work for the good of our whole community. In addition to the hard work of the City of Wausau employees like Community Development Manager Tammy Stratz, the Southeast Side Neighborhood Group deserves kudos as well for steadfastly advocating for transforming that space from a broken-down eyesore to new homes for dozens of people,” said Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

After many years of generating very little property tax, the tax on this first parcel will be about $20,000, allowing the city to recover its $95,000 investment in just about five years.

