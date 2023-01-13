Wausau Public Works discusses plowing, salt operations at CISM meeting

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday, staff from the Wausau Department of Public Works presented the latest information on snow plowing operations in the Wausau area to the Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee.

With mild weather and more than a week or two without significant snowfall, the city is beginning to wonder why some of the side streets around the city are still in rough shape. District 7 Councilmember Lisa Rasmussen stated that there is a vast difference in the side street conditions this year compared to previous years.

Council members added that delivery and mail personnel have fallen due to the buildup of ice and snow, especially on streets where there is no sidewalk.

Most of that buildup is due to the constant thawing and freezing of roads which creates mounds of ice. The current formula of brine that combines sand and salt has begun to deposit underneath the ice as well, which causes the pockets of pavement to form like natural rumble strips or speed bumps on the roads.

Wausau Public Works Superintendent Dustin Kraege said, “The way we respond to our snow events is progressive. There is no one magic formula where we know how to respond every time.”

Kraege said there are several routes that are highlighted that the city tries to keep up with and maintain during the storm. The city uses salt on high-traffic streets such as school zones and hospitals because the salt completely rids the streets of snow and ice.

Streets not identified as salt routes are where the city uses the sand to mitigate any ice and snow. “We put sand barrels all over the city so if citizens are having issues with slippery spots on their sidewalks or driveway we have that sand to add some traction,” said Kraege. He added as it gets warmer, crews can go out and try to scrape the ice and buildup off the streets and hope to get it down to bare pavement.

Streets that do not have sidewalks often see the sand used on them because the salt has been known to have a negative impact on the environment including grass, animals, and even drinking water. When it gets warmer as it should in the upcoming weekend, crews are able to go out and bring in equipment to break up the ice and scrape it away.

Kraege added that the reason side streets are sometimes left alone is that only a few crews at a time are coming in to get the salt streets due to added costs.

Rasmussen said that the budget is often able to account for added costs, but said the city cannot afford to risk safety. “We can’t wait until we wreck a bunch of cars and then send the crews out.”

To find maps of the city’s designated plow streets, click here.

