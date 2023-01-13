Wausau Cyclones to host corgi races in upcoming home game

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Cyclones are bringing corgi races to their home game on Jan. 21st at 7:10 p.m.

The corgi races will take place during the first and second intermissions of the game and will feature a total of 30 corgis from northcentral Wisconsin and beyond.

“Our organization is excited to put on such a fun and entertaining event for our fans. We think that this event is something that the community will find extremely unique and memorable,” Director of Business Operations Zach Serwe stated.

Fans will have the chance to help support the Humane Society of Marathon County through a Cyclones Corgi Races Merch Sale going on now through Jan. 15. A portion of the proceeds from the sale will benefit the Humane Society. They will also receive the proceeds from chuck-a-puck and a 50/50 raffle that evening.

Items and tickets are available at wausaucyclones.com.

