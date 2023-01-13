Wausau city leaders celebrate clean water, reflecting on PFAS challenge 1 year after telling the public

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday, Wausau announced its municipal drinking water is “PFAS free,” after its new water treatment facility came online with new mitigation systems. It comes nearly a year after another announcement, sharing that all of its municipal wells had levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances above recommended state standards at the time.

As community members tried to understand what that contamination meant and what they needed to do, they were told the city knew the levels since 2019. However, the city did not notify the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources weeks later when they adopted the lower recommended standard, nor did the DNR ask for municipalities to share any previous results at the time. Email records from the previous summer also showed some misinformation from the city to a citizen’s question about levels and testing.

“I really look back on that, and how that message was presented, was not, I guess, was definitely below a standard that I would like to have seen,” Public Works & Utilities Director Eric Lindman told 7 Investigates. Standing in the city’s new treatment facility, he reiterated they did not violate any state or federal standards at the time, and still do not today.

“It would have been great if we just had a standing item on the commission agenda, you know, every month that, ‘Hey, does anybody know anything new about this?’ Right, but that just at the time, there just wasn’t any that level of issue,” Lindman said.

City email records 7 Investigates obtained months after the contamination announcement confirm what was reported and stated last year. The records from 2019, in particular, show hesitancy from municipalities around Wisconsin along with state and national associations to test for PFAS. In fact, one email from the Wisconsin Rural Water Association from July 24, 2019, advised its members in big, red letters “Do Not Test for PFAS.”

At that time, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services had formally recommended a groundwater health standard for two PFAS compounds to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The health recommendation was for 20 parts per trillion when combining both compounds, well below the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2016 health advisory at 70 parts per trillion. The DNR would accept DHS’ recommended health levels shortly after as part of its process to create standards for various PFAS compounds.

Wausau employee and council email records, including that one from the WRWA, showed numerous communications and alerts with concern about the different health recommendations at the state and federal levels. Many noted they wanted to make sure the state had “sound science,” and distrusted some of the recommendations coming from the DNR. Another reason for that distrust was the concern about responsibility and cost once municipalities did test for something that was not required to be tested for, nor had a standard in place at the time. These reasons would ultimately show up at the Natural Resources Board meeting in February last year, which set the drinking water standard at 70 ppt. to match the EPA’s advisory at the time, though it was reported it would be lowering that advisory -- and did so -- to levels near zero.

Lindman said he wished they would have had clearer direction from the DNR.

“You know, we’re looking for, you know, a specific standard, right,” he said. “I mean, the state is saying 70 parts per trillion a standard, DHS is saying we recommend 20. The EPA (health advisory) is now, I mean, well below, right? So, you know, what is our threshold? What is our target? Right? I mean, we want to do what’s right, and we want to do to make sure people are safe. But, you know, if it truly ends up being that the standard is like 20, or 30, we’re treating to, you know, basically undetectable, right? So it, you know, are we spending more money than we should, or the users, you know, carrying that burden that they don’t need to?”

Weighing the cost of potable water and clean water

The emails reveal the city utility and the water treatment plant design firms were keeping tabs on PFAS as an emerging issue they would likely have to address. When the Wausau Water Works superintendent asked the Becher-Hoppe firm in April 2019 whether they should test for PFAS, they replied it would be “a good idea to check.” That suggestion brought the initial summer 2019 results. However, while utility and firm members educated themselves about how to remove PFAS from drinking water, it was not part of the design plans for the oncoming treatment plant until after the announcement of contamination in 2022.

“When I think about this whole process, you know, probably the first time I heard of PFAS was when the governor declared the ‘Year of Safe Drinking Water’ in 2019,” Mayor Katie Rosenberg told 7 Investigates. “It wasn’t something that I had on my radar and I didn’t know that I needed to have it on my radar.”

While her predecessor, Mayor Robert Mielke was made aware of the results in 2019 and discussed with the utility about what to do, that information was not passed on to Mayor Rosenberg. At the beginning of 2021, the DNR had requested to test the water coming out of its previous treatment facility as they build data about surface water.

“Knowing now, what happens when you’re like, ‘Absolutely, let’s test let’s do this!’ You know, you kind of think about, like, I would like to help other communities understand what exactly you’re setting yourself up for,” she explained. “It was really complicated to understand the scope of our issue, understand that there’s no immediate solution, and then try to move forward while people are worried and still learning. I’m still learning. So it’s-- it was a challenging year.”

It was convenient timing for Wausau as it was already required to make changes or replace its treatment facility by Dec. 31, 2022. However, it was millions of dollars to add on the anion exchange system and granular activated carbon system (the GAC, which costs upwards of $16 million will come online in about 18 months) and the customers will feel the increase.

“You know, 65%, that’s a hard number to look at, you know, even if it’s $18 a month, it’s still that percentage is in your head,” Mayor Rosenberg said about the rate increase for customers.

Those expenses are tough for any municipality to take on, but especially for those with a smaller customer base, and the standards are only beginning to be set. Science is still evolving about the “forever chemicals.” Standards for testing, environmental, and health limits for PFAS in wastewater post-treatment, and recommendations for what to do with the products taken out of treated drinking water have not been set. When they are set, it will impact municipalities.

It is why Mayor Rosenberg urged the governor Thursday during a budget and surplus listening session to allocate $500 million from the surplus to go toward PFAS assistance for municipalities.

“We need to do the right things, and we also need to be empowered to do the right things. Because when you’re talking about public health versus dollars, that’s already kind of a, it’s a bad discussion to have.”

