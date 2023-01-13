Thursday night features Cloverbelt boys and Marawood girls basketball action

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - A full night of high school hoops Thursday featured some big conference showdowns in the Marawood South and Cloverbelt East.

First, in Colby. The Hornets boys grabbed their fifth straight win by topping Neillsville 68-61. The game was tight throughout, but the Hornets got some big defensive plays late to grab the win.

Elsewhere in the Cloverbelt, the #9 Owen-Withee boys won their ninth game in a row, racing past Loyal 70-33. The Blackhawks controlled from tip to pick up the road win. They still have lost just one game this season.

Finally, the #2 Assumption girls traveled to Stratford for a date with the Tigers. The Royals continued their quest for a third straight trip to state with an impressive 51-36 win.

