Suspects in Milwaukee shooting, stolen vehicle pursuit arrested in Wood County

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people accused of leading police on a pursuit with a stolen vehicle in Milwaukee have been arrested in Wood County.

Investigators said on Jan. 6, Milwaukee Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspect began shooting at officers. Milwaukee Police ended the pursuit and began an investigation to determine the suspects.

Detectives made contact with the Wood County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 10 after learning the suspects may be in that area.

On Jan. 11, a search warrant was executed for a home in the town of Grand Rapids. Afrishawn Dedrick, 21 and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21 were arrested and later transported to the Milwaukee County Jail.

