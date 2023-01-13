Suspect in 1992 Waupaca County double homicide returns to court

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW/WLUK) - A 52-year-old recently charged with the 1992 murders of two people will learn Friday if his case will head to trial.

Tony Haase remains in the Waupaca County Jail on $2 million cash bond.

Haase was arrested for the murders Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue last August. Togstad, 23, and her boyfriend, Mumbrue, 35, were found stabbed to death in their Royalton farmhouse. Togstad died of one stab wound to the chest, while Mumbrue was stabbed multiple times, according to the autopsy report cited in the criminal complaint.

Police identified Haase as a suspect, and a DNA sample was taken from him during a traffic stop last month. Test results showed him to be a “major male contributor” to the fluids recovered from Togstad’s body, the complaint states.

WLUK-TV reports:

“Eventually, Haase disclosed to investigators that his father had been killed in a snowmobile accident when he was 5 or 8 years old. [Investigators discovered Haase’s father died on 12/31/1977 when Haase was 7 years old.] Haase described that his father was operating a snowmobile in a group of three that was racing. The second snowmobile hit his father’s and his father was killed. The third snowmobile then ran over the driver of the second. He described it as a horrible accident. One of the other snowmobile drivers was Tanna Togstad’s father.

Haase described that on the evening of March 20, 1992 he became very drunk as he went from one bar to another by himself. For some reason he started to think about the accident that killed his father. Those thoughts led to him going to the home of Tanna Togstad. Haase could not articulate why he went there but insisted it was not to hurt anyone. He described himself as being in a drunken stupor that night. Haase describes getting into a “scuffle” with Tim Mumbrue. He could not remember if he had brought a knife or if the knife was at the house. During the “scuffle” he and Tim were wrestling while standing up, and he moved his arm in a stabbing motion toward Mumbrue’s chest. He described Mumbrue falling to the floor near the foot of the bed.

Haase remembered Togstad yelling, “what the f---,” and that is when he punched her in the face. It is believed he would have knocked her out at this time. At some point Togstad started to stir and that is when he stabbed her in the chest.

When asked why he didn’t tell investigators right away Haase replied, “I didn’t want it to sound like I had it planned.” Haase told investigators he did not know why he did it. At this point Haase told investigators when he saw the news report he thought “Holy f---, what did I do,” the complaint states.

The preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.