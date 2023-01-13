News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

New footage shows hundreds of thousands of baby giant South American river turtles hatching. (Source: Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) / ECOVALE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New footage shows hundreds of thousands of baby giant South American river turtles hatching – the largest single gathering of turtles on the planet.

Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local nesting beaches to dig nests and lay eggs.

The turtles began hatching in mid-December and continued into early January.

Once the turtles emerge, they crawl along the sand before dispersing into the river.

These nesting beaches along the Guaporé River are on the border between Brazil and Bolivia.

Conservationists say coordination between the two countries is important for the protection of the species and hope to establish some sort of protected area for them.

The Wildlife Conservation Society has been working with scientists to use technologies such as drones and thermal images in order to estimate the population of the species there. But, the hope is to be able to use artificial intelligence soon to automate the process of counting the turtles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal FoodShare funds to be cut after February
Federal FoodShare funds to be cut after February
Local family to star in current season of Discovery Channel’s BattleBots
Authorities in Taylor County are investigating a fatal fire near Withee
1 killed, another injured in Withee area fire
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Bench warrant issued for former campground owner after she fails to appear in court
Fentanyl Trafficking Suspect Arrested in Marathon County
Weston man arrested for $40,000 worth of narcotics, 4th OWI makes initial court appearance

Latest News

Rubik's Cube build from 2011
Rhinelander food pantry bringing back CANtastic event for 11th year
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida walks down the steps as he arrives, Thursday, Jan. 12,...
Biden, Kishida discuss Japan ‘stepping up’ security
Because the Trump Organization is a corporation and not a person, a fine is the only way a...
Trump Organization fined $1.6 million for tax fraud
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets with Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime...
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket...
$1.35 billion Mega Millions prize drawing set for Friday night