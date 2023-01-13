News and First Alert Weather App
Rhinelander PIE launches 2023 golden apple award program

The 2022 Golden Apple Awards took place April 14 at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire, Wis.
2022 Golden Apple Awards in Eau Claire.(Duane Wolter | WEAU)
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - To recognize innovation and professionalism in local educators, Rhinelander Partners in Education has launched the 2023 Golden Apple Award program.

“The work our educators do in our community is critically important. Seeing our teachers work, providing the best possible opportunity for all our children, does not go unnoticed. The hard work, dedication, and innovation exhibited needs to be recognized,” said Amy Vanney, Rhinelander PIE Board President.

Nominations are currently open and need to be submitted by Feb. 28. Nominations should be for educators in the Rhinelander area such as the School District of Rhinelander, Nativity, Zion, Armis Dei, and early childhood centers, among others. A committee of community leaders and retired educators will review all nominations and final selections for the Golden Apple will be recognized at an appreciation event in May.

Rhinelander PIE is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization comprised of area business, education, and community leaders that strives to connect the community, businesses, and students together in a collaborative approach.

Nominations may be found on the Rhinelander Partners in Education website at www.rhinelanderpie.com.

For questions about the Golden Apple Award, contact PIE Board President Amy Vanney at avanney@nicoletbank.com or 715-362-2651, or PIE Board Member Lauren Sackett at director@rhinelanderchamber.com or 715-365-7464.

