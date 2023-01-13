Rhinelander food pantry bringing back CANtastic event for 11th year

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - After a two-year COVID hiatus, the Rhinelander Area Food Pantry and The Rouman Cinema are excited to sponsor their 11th CANtastic event.

The CANtastic Steering Committee is actively seeking ‘build teams’ to participate in this fun community event. The competition is open to any group or organization in the Rhinelander area. This year’s Build Day will be Feb. 11 at The Rouman Cinema. The CANtastic creations will be on display for two weeks to allow the public to view and judge them.

This year’s theme, “Help Hunger Take a Holiday”, was suggested by one of the previous build teams. All of the food used in the structures is donated to Rhinelander Area Food Pantry for distribution.

CANtastic combines the competitive spirit of a design and build competition with a unique way to help feed the hungry in the community. Competing area teams showcase their talents by designing and constructing sculptures made with donated or purchased canned goods. These creations are judged on criteria including creativity, complexity, and use of color. At the close of the competition, prizes are awarded for Judges Choice, People’s Choice and Most Cans Used Following the Theme.

Teams are encouraged to register as soon as possible so they have time to plan their structure, gather materials, and select a theme before another team registers that idea. A CANtastic sponsor has offered a $100 “starter grant” to teams registering by Jan. 25.

Individuals or groups who would like more information should contact pantry@rhinelanderareafoodpantry.org or call Guy at 715-282-5810, Bill at 715-360-0400, or visit www.rhinelanderareafoodpantry.org to register.

