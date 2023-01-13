Jim Hagen named 2022 NewsChannel 7 Football Coach of the Year

COLBY, Wis. (WSAW) - For the second straight year, Colby’s Jim Hagen was named the NewsChannel 7 Football Coach of the Year, as voted on by the coaches of north central Wisconsin.

Hagen was tasked with leading a program coming off a state championship losing a number of seniors. The Hornets didn’t miss a beat.

Not only did they win the Marawood Conference for a third year in a row, they upset the top-seeded St. Croix Falls to advance to level three of the playoffs. The Hornets finished the season 10-2.

”I think it reflects more than wins and losses,” Hagen said. “It reflects the sportsmanship that we display on the football field. I hope that shows to the other teams, the other fans, the other coaches. Again, it’s quite an honor because there’s a ton of good coaches out there, I’m not sure why I got it but very thankful.”

Hagen had quite a ride this season, calling the team one of the most fun he’s ever coached.

“You could yell at them in practice and they’d take it to heart. But yet at the same time, five minute later you could be joking around with them on the field or the locker room, bantering with each other. They were just such a joy to work with.”

